Jury inquest to be held into death of Shropshire mental health patient

Lee William Davies had been sectioned under the Mental Health Act and was detained at the Redwoods Centre in Shrewsbury at the time of his death earlier this year.

But a pre-inquest review heard Mr Davies, 35, had left the centre on June 18 and made his way to an address in Church Stretton, to which police and paramedics were called at 10am over concerns for his welfare.

He was taken by air ambulance to Worcestershire Royal Hospital but died that day of a brain injury as a result of cardiac arrest, brought on by poisoning.

The family of Mr Davies, who lived in Harlech Road, Oswestry, before being admitted to the centre, has raised questions over his leaving the premises on three occasions.

The inquest, which requires a jury as Mr Davies was in the care of the state, will be held in the week beginning May 11, 2020.

Redwoods Centre staff will be called to give evidence, including the matron, night nurse in charge at the time Mr Davies left, the ward manager and a psychiatrist.