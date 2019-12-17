New dementia-friendly clocks arrive at Shropshire's hospitals

Patients living with dementia can become confused when in an unfamiliar environment, such as visiting outpatients for appointments.

Thanks to the fundraising efforts of the community, The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust’s Charity (SaTH Charity) has been able to purchase new dementia friendly clocks to help orientate patients.

The clocks not only show the time but the date and month as well, and have been placed in outpatients to help cause less distress for patients suffering from dementia.

Karen Breese, dementia clinical nurse specialist, said: “The clocks will really help our patients who are living with dementia become less distressed.

“It is great to have clocks that not only tell the time but also tell the date too.”

SaTH Charity is a registered charity that makes a real difference to the patients, affected friends and family, and members of staff at SaTH, which runs Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.