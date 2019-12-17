A&E Local still has no agreed definition, NHS executive says

David Evans, the chief executive of Telford and Wrekin CCG, said “there is still some clarity to be sought” about the term, but said the eventual service will be an improvement on the original Future Fit proposal, and therefore will not require any additional consultation.

He added that the proposed £312,000,000 budget “will deliver the clinical model” as passed by a county-wide panel of NHS commissioners earlier this year and backed up by an independent panel.

Mr Evans told the Joint Health Overview and Scrutiny Committee that the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, who are now handling the reconfiguration project, is no longer using the name 'Future Fit', and call it the 'Hospital Transformation Programme' officially.

Committee chairman Karen Calder told Mr Evans that “there has been some confusion about what ‘A&E Local’ means”, and asked him to clarify what services would be provided.

Mr Evans said: “I will put this delicately, with members of the public and press present. I think it is fair to say there is still some clarity to be sought.

“Some aspects are clear: A&E Local will be consultant-led, whereas the previous suggestion for Future Fit was for an urgent treatment or urgent care centre, which was not necessarily consultant-led.

“What services will sit behind that are yet to be determined, and what is not clear is how much of that will be determined nationally and locally.

“There are no plans to change the current provision of accident and emergency services at the PRH until such time as building work is completed at both [SaTH hospital] sites.

Advertising

“The change from an urgent care centre to an A&E Local, whatever that looks like, will be an enhancement of service on the original services and Future Fit, even if the A&E Local is only open during a time period. The rest of the time will be the urgent care centre provision.”

He said this meant there was no requirement for a further public consultation.

Councillor Kelly Middleton asked whether there were any other A&E Locals in the country. Mr Evans said some were planned in other areas, but none were open and functioning.

“I would anticipate, at some time, there would be some national guidance on what A&E Local looks like,” he said.

Advertising

“I think there will be some flexibility about opening times.”

He said the draft “strategic outline case” for the proposed hospital changes had been seen by both Telford and Wrekin’s and Shropshire’s Clinical Commissioning Groups and submitted to NHS England and NHS Improvement for their sign-off.

“We will endeavour to public it as soon as it is no longer a draft,” Mr Evans said.