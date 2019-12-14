People urged to think before attending A&E as strain continues on Shropshire hospitals

Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), the trust that runs Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) and Princess Royal Hospital (PRH), is asking people to think about if they need the specialist services provided by A&E, as the departments continue to face huge demand.

SaTH has revealed that from Monday to Thursday this week, 1,643 people visited the A&E departments – an increase of 15 per cent on the same period in 2018, which equates to one patient every three-and-a-half minutes.

It comes amid reports of a number of people waiting on trolleys at the hospitals for more than 12 hours.

Nigel Lee, Chief Operating Officer at SaTH, said: “In common with many hospitals across the country, we are seeing very high demand on our A&E services at the moment.

“Every day we are seeing acute and complex cases and a high number of patients arriving by ambulance needing urgent and immediate attention. We therefore ask people to think if they need the specialist service that our A&Es provide.

"For more minor injuries and illnesses, there are a range of other services which may be able to treat your condition more appropriately and more quickly.

A trust spokesman added: "Pharmacies are often seen simply as dispensaries for medication, but pharmacists are experts in medicines and will use their clinical expertise, together with their practical knowledge to offer advice on common problems such as coughs, colds, aches and pains and can also help you decide whether you need to see a doctor.

"NHS 111 can provide medical help fast when it’s not a 999 emergency."