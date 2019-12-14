Hospital staff raise money with Christmas jumpers

Staff at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), which runs the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) and the Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) in Telford, donned their favourite Christmas Jumper, T-Shirt or socks on Friday to raise money for the charity that supports the trust.

Patients, families and members of the community were also encouraged to take part in the event and helped raise money by donating.

Richard Jones, organiser of the event at SaTH, said: “The hospitals are full of festive atmosphere, and the wards and departments are festooned with Christmas decorations to brighten up the place for our patients, staff and visitors.

“The Christmas Jumper Day was a great success and we all now looking forward to the annual Christmas decorations competition, which will be judged in our hospitals on December 23.”

Andrew James, who runs SaTH Charity, said: “2019 has been a fantastic year for SaTH Charity. People have been so generous and have done incredible things to help us raise money, including a clay pigeon shooting day, a sky dive and, of course, our annual fun day and fun run.

“The general public have been amazing and we can’t thank them enough. We wish our supporters a fabulous Christmas and a happy new year.

“Next year promises to be even better. We have Amanda Cheeseman running the London Marathon and our fun day and fun run is once again being held on the land adjoining RSH – so please put Saturday, July 4, in your diaries as it is always a fabulous day!”

People can donate £1 to the charity by texting CCJC02 to 70201, £3 by texting CCJC02 to 70331, and £5 by texting CCJC02 to 70970.

For further information about SaTH Charity, contact fundraising Team on 01743 261446 or sath.charity@nhs.net