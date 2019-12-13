Children's teddies donated to Shropshire hospital

The Whitchurch Freemasons donated teddy bears to the town’s community hospital to give support and comfort to the children who go there.

The group is just one of many that provide the service in the UK, and the Whitchurch branch has more than 50 members.

John Adams, treasurer at the Whitchurch Freemasons, said the group work behind the scenes in a lot of cases and wanted to donate the teddy bears so the children feel comfort when they are waiting at the hospital.

“We give teddy bears to the hospital for children and the nurses have told us it has a calming effect on the children,” he said.

“They are allowed to keep them and we restock the hospital roughly once a year. We do tend to work behind the scenes and people do not always know what we are doing, but we do things like this in the community.”

John said the group hopes their work is a help to the community and the hospital system.

“Our view is that it is helping the system," added John.

"We have around 50 members in the Whitchurch lodge and we all take part to help the community.”