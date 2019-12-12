Patients wait 12 hours on trolleys at Shropshire A&Es

Shrewsbury & Telford Hospitals NHS Trust (SaTH), which manages both Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Princess Royal Hospital in Telford, said the A&Es at both hospitals were "experiencing significant demand" and apologised to patients who have had to wait for treatment.

Over the course of Saturday, Sunday and Monday, December 7, 8, and 9, a total of 1,399 people visited the A&E departments across both hospitals.

That figure is 240 more than at the same time last year.

Reports from people attending the hospitals described patients waiting on trolleys in corridors as staff struggled to cope with the volume of patients coming through the doors.

Nigel Lee, chief operating officer at SaTH, said: “Like hospitals across the country we have been experiencing significant demand in both of our A&Es.

“We always aim to deliver the very best care and have been working hard to reduce the number of patients who experience long waits in our A&Es. We don’t want anyone to be in this position and are continuing to work with all health and social care partners to improve urgent and emergency care performance.

“No-one should have to wait longer than necessary for treatment and I apologise to any patients and their relatives who have experienced this."

He added: “I would like to thank our staff for all their hard work and compassionate care during this busy period.”

The pressure on the county's A&Es has been a constant throughout the past few months, with October figures revealing the scale of the task faced by staff at the hospitals.

In total the two hospitals had 3,985 ambulances attend during October – 621 more than the previous year.

There were also 12,399 people who attended the A&E departments, 1,135 more than in October 2018.

Figures also showed that 44 patients were left waiting on trolleys for more than 12 hours at Shropshire's A&E departments during October.

The continued pressure comes as work on the protracted Future Fit plans is still yet to start.