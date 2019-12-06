Oswestry hospital heroes raise mo-ney for men’s health charity

A team of eleven physiotherapists at the hospital near Oswestry all pledged their support for the Movember charity and have raised a staggering £1,200.

Movember is the leading charity for changing the face of men’s health and they support a number of causes including prostate cancer, testicular cancer and men’s mental health including suicide prevention.

During November, the cause has encouraged men across the world to grow a moustache of their own since 2003.

The idea to take part in Movember came from Noel Harding, who also recruited 10 of his colleagues to join in.

Noel said: “Our main goal was to raise the profile of men’s health taboos and issues. Movember is a fantastic initiative which really supports both the physical and mental health of men around the world.

“I’m thrilled with the effort from the team, and the amount of money we’ve received is really amazing - all our friends, families and colleagues have been really supportive.

“Movember is a fantastic charity and I’m thrilled so many of us in physiotherapy wanted to support and get involved.”

The official line-up who joined Noel was made up of Will Coles, Sam Dawson, Mike Delahay, Rajesh Gilla, Adam Heathfield, Rohan Lester, Cianan O’Sullivan, Sam Pinches, Luke Rushton and Jack Titley.

Karl Mcguire, healthcare assistant in main outpatients, also took part in Movember - raising £50 for the cause.

To donate visit uk.movember.com/team/2347361