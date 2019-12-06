Hospital expansion criticised for 'piecemeal' approach

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust has applied for planning permission for two modular buildings on areas of hardstanding at the northwest side of the Princess Royal Hospital.

The highways section of Telford and Wrekin Council’s development management department has not objected, but warned SaTH the approach eats up parking space, and “a more holistic approach must be considered going forward”.

Papers before Hadley and Leegomery Parish Council said annexes are required “for a temporary period of five years”. Members there also offered no objection.

The application form originally lodged by SaTH with Telford and Wrekin Council said the trust wanted permission for “a modular building” and parish council documents said it was intended “for a temporary period of five years”.

This proposal was later amended to two buildings. The larger of these incorporates an eight-bed ward, an operating theatre and recovery and anaesthetic rooms, while the smaller one includes an examination room, control room and tech suite.

According to the application form, completed and signed on behalf of SaTH by planning agent David Silk, clinical waste will be stored and disposed of “by the hospital’s existing arrangements”.

Responding to the consultation on the plans, the highways section of Telford and Wrekin Council’s development management department said the authority “offers no objections to the proposals”, as it is not on the public highway network and will not have any safety implications on it.

“Notwithstanding,” the statement added, “the piecemeal delivery of further expansion/extensions to the PRH and the subsequent loss of parking is an unsustainable approach, and a more holistic approach must be considered going forward.”

The consultation period, during which Apley Castle councillor Karen Blundell and Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service will also be asked for their views, lasts until Friday, December 13.