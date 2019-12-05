Three defibrillators for Welshampton community

The devices, which deliver an electric current to restart the heart when someone is in cardiac arrest, have been placed in prominent positions in, and just outside, the village of Welshampton, near Ellesmere.

The defibrillators are available for the community to use and an awareness seminar has been organised before the devices are unveiled, thanks to a grant from the National Lottery.

Carole Warner, Welshampton and Lyneal Parish Council Clerk, said: “The community asked the parish council to install a defibrillator in Welshampton.

“Looking at the available locations the council considered we needed three in Welshampton and one in Lyneal. We were successful in obtaining National Lottery funding for the four devices and an awareness seminar. The devices are placed outside Welshampton Parish Hall, Welshampton Primary School and the old red phone kiosk along The Balmer. We were also fortunate to be given free paint to spruce up the phone kiosk. The Lyneal defibrillator will be placed in village’s phone kiosk next year.”

Parish councillor Andrew Haydon, chairman of Welshampton and Lyneal Parish Council, said: “Public access defibrillators are safe and simple to use and give people who suffer a cardiac arrest in the community a chance of life. Every second counts in a cardiac arrest. It is vital the patient receives immediate life-saving attention in the form of chest compressions and early defibrillation.

“We are holding an awareness seminar so people feel confident about using the defibrillator.

“It’s not just about seeing a defibrillator in action but also what to expect when talking to emergency services and the support available after the event.

The seminar takes place at Welshampton Parish Hall, 10am to noon.