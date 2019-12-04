Paramedics misdiagnosed Telford man who suffered heart attack with gastric illness, inquest hears

Stuart Taylor, 67, died on August 30, 2018, at the town’s Princess Royal Hospital after initially falling ill while holidaying with family in Yorkshire.

His family are questioning whether he would have survived had he been taken to hospital and been correctly diagnosed.

Mr Taylor’s wife, Amanda Jenkins, called 999 on August 25 after he began complaining of chest pains and indigestion-like symptoms.

Her statement was read out at the hearing at the Register Office in Shrewsbury yesterday.

She said: “I told the operator about his chest pains and an ambulance arrived within five minutes. The ECG machine didn’t work to start with but the paramedics said the results were normal. They didn’t do a blood test or clinically examine him.”

The family returned home to Telford a day early and Mr Taylor collapsed on the bathroom floor. He was taken by ambulance to the PRH where he was confirmed dead.

The inquest also heard from specialist paramedic, Simon Booth.

He said: “I was sure he was having some abdominal problem and he would be fine in a few days.”

Independent consultant cardiologist Dr Abdallah Al-Mohammadold the inquest it was not always possible to diagnose a cardiac issue as it can present as abdominal pain and not always show on an ECG.

The inquest continues.