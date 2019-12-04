New scanner at hospital

The scanner was delivered to the X-ray Department at Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) Telford last month and is now fully operational.

The first patient was scanned on Tuesday.

The latest addition means that there are now four scanners in total in use at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, which runs PRH and the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH).

The trust said that the additional scanner will ensure the sustainable and reliable delivery of emergency and urgent CT scanning, particularly for stroke and paediatric patients.

It added that the 'superior technology' will also allow for improved image quality and advanced imaging, such as cardiac.

Alongside the scanner is a newly-created three-bedded bay which will be used for patients waiting for a CT scan, allowing them more privacy.

The scanner and bed bay are part of a £7 million investment in the trust’s radiology department which aims to improve patient care and experience.

It means that should one of the scanners need essential maintenance or be out of use, patients will no longer have to be transferred to RSH for their scan.

Glen Whitehouse, Radiology Centre Manager at SaTH, said: “The new CT scanner is now up and running at PRH and will make a real difference for our patients and our staff. We have already scanned our first patients and we have more listed throughout the week.”