Shropshire care home set to challenge report ruling

When inspectors from the Care Quality Commission visited Stretton Hall Nursing Home in All Stretton, near Church Stretton, they found that the management team “did not always follow policies and procedures when concerns had been raised with them”.

They added that following an allegation of abuse the management team failed to pass the concerns to the police until 17 days later.

In addition, the management team failed to notify the local authority or the care quality commission until nine days after the concern was first passed to them. However, people were not at risk as the source of the concern was not present during this time.

In a report released this week, the CQC inspectors said the home, which cares for up to 50 people, some of whom are living with dementia, needed to improve. A previous inspection had rated the home as ‘good’.

The care company which runs the home is appealing the rating and said its own investigations established that there were no findings of abuse.

A spokeswoman for Morris Care, which runs the home, said: “While it is accepted that the noted allegation should technically have been reported, Morris Care’s own immediate, robust investigations established that there were no findings of abuse and no resident’s safety had been threatened at any time. Morris Care is therefore appealing the overall rating.”