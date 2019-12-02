Four Shropshire care providers rated ‘outstanding’

Inspectors said Salopian Care, based in Market Drayton, was “exceptionally responsive” to its service users’ needs. The report said: “Staff went above and beyond to ensure people’s needs and lifestyle choices were respected.”

Amy Davidson, Salopian’s registered manager, said: “Putting people first, a motto our business uses regularly to describe our services, has really paid off after CQC rated us to be outstanding.”

Positive Steps Limited, based in Shrewsbury, mainly supports people with learning disabilities and autism and inspectors said they witnessed “excellent examples” of care and support.

The inspection found: “The management team planned and promoted holistic, person-centred, high-quality care resulting in excellent outcomes for people.”

Directors Diane Phillips and Alison Glover said: “We’re truly delighted to have been rated outstanding by the Care Quality Commission – it’s a wonderful achievement for us and we’re very proud of our incredible team who’ve made this possible.”

TLC Care at Home, which supports people in south east Shropshire and beyond, was praised for “innovative use of technology” to improve safety, health and wellbeing. Inspectors said: “The management team and staff consistently went the extra mile and followed the ethos of ‘giving something back’.

Jacqui Jackson, registered manager, said: “This is an absolutely fantastic result for not only the dedicated, caring and professional staff but for the clients too.”

AStar, which operates from Whitchurch, was said to help service users improve their health and wellbeing “through the support of staff”.

The inspection report said: “There was a strong focus on encouraging people to maintain or regain their independence which had achieved positive outcomes for people.”

Andy Begley, Shropshire Council’s director of adult social care and housing, said: “We are very fortunate here in Shropshire to have many good providers of care who enable people to live in their own homes for as long as possible."

“It takes a huge amount of hard work and commitment to achieve an outstanding rating, and is a measure of the fantastic service provided to the people they support. It is great to see further positive recognition for the sector locally.”

Nicki Jacques, chief officer of Shropshire Partners in Care (SPIC), who represent care providers in Shropshire, said: “It is excellent to see Positive Steps, Salopian Care and AStar join fellow domiciliary care providers AllCare Shropshire Limited, SureCare Shropshire and Allenby Douglas Ltd in the top four per cent of adult social care services in England rated as outstanding.

“It is wonderful to see that the hard work, dedication and commitment of the managers and all their staff has been recognised with this highest rating, it’s important to recognise where care is good, and to celebrate the services that are getting it right and who ensure the support they provide every single day is safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led.”