Shropshire youngster Zac Oliver off to Lapland on charity trip

The Broseley five-year-old, who has battled a rare type of childhood leukaemia, boarded a plane today.

The trip is courtesy of charity Rays of Sunshine, which brightens up the lives of seriously ill children by granting wishes.

Hannah Oliver-Willets, Zac's mother, has thanked the charity and called it a "trip of a lifetime".

She said: "When Zac was first diagnosed, a lady from Rays of Sunshine came to our bedside, gave us a 'make a wish' form and said Zac was eligible for a wish. I thought she was crazy because only really sick children get 'wishes'.

"It turned out that we had suddenly become 'one of those families', the ones when you see the cancer kid with no hair and feel sadness and sorrow toward them.

"After lots of heartache and painful times, we can finally see some light at the end of the tunnel. So we decided to fill in the form and was granted the most amazing wish.

"We have just boarded a plane to Lapland to go and see Santa. Zac and Leo are incredibly excited."

Last year schools and businesses in the county wore red to help fund a trip to America, where Zac was given specialist Car-T therapy at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

After more than a year of treatment, Zac will get to ring the end of treatment bell at the oncology unit at Princess Royal Hospital in Telford at the end of January 2020.