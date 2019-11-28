Health inspectors return to Shropshire's major hospitals

Inspectors from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) visited The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust this month.

In a report to the trust's board, interim chief executive Paula Clark says initial feedback has highlighted a number of areas of good practice, but further improvement is needed.

Ms Clark said: "During November we had our latest CQC inspection.

"This included a three-day announced visit, staff focus groups and a series of unannounced visits.

"We received some feedback on the inspectors’ preliminary findings, which highlight a number of areas of good practice including staff going above and beyond their role to support patients’ individual needs, great care and an engaged team in outpatients, compassion in end of life care, positive and respectful care for children and young people and positivity and pride from our maternity teams.

"As you’d expect, the feedback also contains a number of areas for further improvement.

"We’ll look closely at the feedback to ensure we’re focusing on the right areas and work with our staff on those."

The trust, which runs Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Princess Royal Hospital in Telford, was rated 'inadequate' and placed in special measures last year.