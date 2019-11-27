Obesity cases almost treble in five years across Shropshire

New figures show the number of people being admitted to hospital with conditions linked to obesity has soared, piling pressure on the crisis-hit NHS where waiting times are at record levels.

There were 8,585 people treated at hospitals in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin where “obesity was a factor” during 2017/18 compared to 3,025 in 2013/14, data from NHS Digital showed.

During 2017/18, there were 185 hospital admissions directly attributed to obesity, up from 100 four years earlier.

The data also showed how many people had received bariatric surgery, which can include fitting a gastric band, to reduce their weight on the NHS.

Some 135 people had the procedure in 2017/18 in Shropshire.

This was up from 75 in 2013/14.

Statistics show the number of obese patients admitted in England has jumped from 884,000 in 2017/18 to almost 1.1million last year.

The burden has also doubled in just five years, with 442,000 cases in 2013/14.

'Startling'

Simon Stevens, head of NHS England, described the trend as ‘startling’.

Initiatives have been running in the region to try and help tackle obesity and get people moving.

More than 6,000 people have taken part in a campaign to get more people active in Telford.

This summer, the Let’s Get Telford Active campaign saw people take to parks, village halls, community centres and sporting facilities to try out new sports.

The Let’s Get Telford Active campaign funded more than 20 community groups to hold sessions around rugby, tai chi, cricket, BMX riding, walking and running.

Each event aimed to provide a fun and friendly way for people to develop a love for activity if they are out of practice.

Telford & Wrekin has also ranked top among the entire country for the increase in the number of people classed as ‘active.’

The Active Lives Adult Survey by Sport England revealed recently that the number of adults exercising for at least 150 minutes a week, has increased by 11 per cent compared to the previous 12 months.

Shropshire Council says it also provides leisure services and supports a number of programmes.

Rachel Robinson, Shropshire Council’s director of public health, said: “In addition to a range of projects and programmes run across the county by the voluntary and community sector, town councils and parish councils, the NHS and commercially-run schemes, Shropshire Council provides leisure services and supports a number of volunteering-led programmes including the 3Ps (parish paths partnerships), Shropshire Wild Teams, park rangers, walk leaders and Walking for Health. These all aim to keep people active and healthy.

“Shropshire Council also currently runs a social prescribing programme in partnership, which has supported people to lose weight and access a physical activity to suit their individual needs, amongst other health and wellbeing benefits.”