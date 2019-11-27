Bridgnorth Hospital chiefs say blood tests will be prioritised for 'urgent cases'

The 80-patient-per-day limit will come into force from Monday, December 2.

The decision to implement the new system aims to alleviate pressure on the two nurses and staff at the hospital who have been struggling to cope with an increasing demand.

Opening times will remain the same but the changes will allow the hospital to carry out tests on a first-come, first-served basis and prepare them in time for a courier to take them away for further testing.

Steve Gregory, executive director of nursing and operations for Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust, said: "We have seen the number of patients coming for blood tests growing over time, and we have therefore decided to change the system to ensure everyone is seen in a timely way and that any urgent people are seen quickly.

“To do that, we are introducing a new system where we will limit the number of people we see in the time available, on a first-come-first-served basis, to 80 – so ensuring a safe service and good experience for all patients who are seen.

“Our records show us that those 80 slots will usually be enough, though there may be occasions where we are not able to accommodate everyone – but we will always ensure all urgent cases are handled.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and apologise to the small number of people that will be inconvenienced by this change.”

The hospital's League of Friends group said the changes had raised concern among residents who were worried about securing an appointment.

The group added it will continue to support the hospital, its staff and patients once the changes are brought in.

Blood tests are taken between 8.30am and 11am each week day. The samples are then collected by a courier to be taken away for testing.

