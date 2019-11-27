Albrighton care home rated as 'outstanding'

The Old Rectory Care Home, in Albrighton, has been rated 'outstanding' in a Care Quality Commission (CQC) report from October which said the service was "exceptionally well-led."

Following an inspection in September, the report said people were supported by exceptionally kind and compassionate staff who ensured they were fully involved in decisions about their care and that they were also treated with respect.

Phillipa Turner, Managing Director of Rectory Care Ltd, said: "This is the second 'outstanding' rating which the home has received since the new standards were introduced.

"It is a tremendous achievement and is testament to the hard work and dedication of all the staff. As a company, our care philosophy has always been to achieve excellence and strive for continuous improvement.

"The staff have reflected this through their work on a daily basis and we are incredibly proud that this has been recognised in the inspection report. The care sector is becoming an increasingly challenging environment but The Old Rectory has stood out nationally as one of the top performers.

"We know that only around 2 per cent of care homes in the UK receive an 'outstanding' rating and that it is no mean feat."

The Old Rectory was rated 'outstanding' in three categories, for a caring, well-led and responsive service; and was rated 'good' in two categories, for having a safe and effective service.

Dedicated

The report said the high quality service was confirmed by people who lived at the home, their relatives, healthcare professionals and staff.

Residents were supported to remain as independent as possible, the CQC report said.

Staff were particularly well praised, as the report said staff were extremely responsive to people's needs and went to great lengths to ensure people felt valued and had opportunities for social stimulation.

It also said people could be truly confident that their wishes for end of life care would be respected by staff.

Donna Watson, Registered Manager at the home, said: "My team at The Old Rectory are committed to providing the highest quality of care to our residents. I am exceptionally proud of our accomplishment in achieving an 'outstanding' rating.

"The staff really are dedicated to delivering on the company commitment to excellent standards across the board."