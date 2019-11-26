Telford care home residents not always given safe care, inspectors find

Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspectors found that Cartlidge House in Charlton Street, Oakengates, required improvement after finding it was not always safe, effective, responsive or well-led.

Bosses at the care home, which housed 43 people at the time of the unannounced inspection, said they were disappointed by the result, and that they had already addressed the issues.

Inspectors said: "People did not always receive safe care and support as staff members did not always follow the guidelines in place to safely support people.

"Staff members had not always been provided with the training they needed to safely support people. People's care and support plans did not always give the necessary information to staff to respond to their needs and preferences.

"The providers quality checks were not always effective in identifying improvements which were needed to drive good care."

Inspectors found that staff had been trained to spot the signs of abuse and that they were aware of the actions they needed to take in case of an emergency.

Bosses must now creation an action plan, and inspectors will revisit to make sure issues have been fixed.

Maxine Espley, executive director of care and support at care provider Accord, said: “Although we are disappointed that this latest inspection at Cartlidge House has changed the overall rating from 'Good' to 'Requires Improvement', it is reassuring that it has maintained its rating of 'Good' for providing a caring service, and we are pleased that comments in the report are positive.

“The areas highlighted in the report for improvement were addressed immediately.

"We want to assure our customers and their families that our team at Cartlidge House is committed to providing the best care to our customers and this was evident in that Cartlidge was rated Good for the caring service it provides.

"The report also highlighted many areas where this was evidenced, including people being supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives, and receiving help and support from kind compassionate staff with whom they had developed positive relationships.

"Customers said that they were treated with dignity and respect, and relatives described staff at Cartlidge House as kind, helpful and friendly.”