Shropshire hospital appeal chosen as charity partner for 10k run

The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital launched the appeal back in October 2018 with the aim to raise £1.5 million to build the UK’s first dedicated centre to treat veteran patients.

The Marches School Oswestry 10k is taking place on Sunday March 1, 2020 and is being organised by members of Oswestry Olympians Running Club.

Ashling Donohoe-Harrison, governance assistant at RJAH and part of the organising committee for the event, said: “We’re delighted to be working with the veterans’ orthopaedic centre appeal as our charity partner.

“The work that’s being done at RJAH to support and care for veteran patients is really important and we’re thrilled to be supporting it.

“The event planning has gone really well and we’re overwhelmed with the amount of people who have already signed up to take part.”

The dedicated veterans’ orthopaedic centre at the Oswestry-based hospital will allow the current veterans’ service, led by Lieutenant Colonel Carl Meyer, consultant orthopaedic surgeon and serving officer in the British Army, to be further expanded.

Helen Knight, fundraising manager, said: “I’d like to thank the committee who are organising the Marches School Oswestry 10k for choosing the appeal as their charity partner for the event.

“It looks to be a really exciting run so if anyone would like to take part and raise a bit of money for our veterans’ appeal, please get in touch with me.

“We’re asking that runners raise a minimum of £50 and will be given a running top in return.”

If anyone would like to take part in the event in aid of the veterans’ orthopaedic centre appeal, contact Helen at rjah.fundraising@nhs.net