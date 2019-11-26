Shropshire community health service signs up to new savings deal

The scheme launched on Friday between Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust (Shropcom) and the not-for-profit savings and loans co-operative will give employees the chance to save direct from their payroll.

They will also be able to access ethical affordable loans when needed.

Shropcom employs almost 1,600 people and provides community-based health services for adults and children in Shropshire, and Telford and Wrekin.

These range from district nursing, health visiting and running four community hospitals through to providing very specialist community care.

Jaki Lowe, director of people at Shropcom, said: “In Shropcom we believe that it is really important that we provide support to our people as they navigate through life, in order to optimise their health and wellbeing.

“We know that many people at some stage in their life need extra financial planning and support often when circumstances change. We are therefore delighted to launch our financial health and wellbeing offer which we believe will be valued by people at those times.

“Just Credit Union are a perfect partner for us. Their ethical approach and not-for-profit status was important to us, as was the fact that they are a Shropshire-based credit union, so money saved with them circulates in the local economy.”

Steve Barras, business development officer at Just Credit Union, said “We offer payroll savings through a number of organisations and members tell us that a payroll savings schemes make it very easy to save.”

“As the savings are paid direct to the member’s secure Just Credit Union savings account, they don’t miss it and even small amounts soon build up.

“When the savings are needed for a treat like a holiday or to cover an emergency the members can access their savings quickly.”

Just Credit Union will be promoting the new scheme with staff at several events across the county.

For more information about offering an employee payroll savings scheme, contact Just Credit Union on 01743 252325 or visit justcreditunion.org