'They should be held accountable for manslaughter': Shrewsbury mother who lost twins in baby scandal makes plea for charges

Kelly Jones, who lost her twin daughters, received an apology and an out-of-court settlement because of issues surrounding the birth at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital in 2014.

She says details in the leaked report into maternity care at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) have made her feel 'sick and angry' and justice should be served in the courts.

It comes after West Mercia Police says a range of criminal charges have been discussed, but the force is awaiting the full findings of the inquiry before a decision is made on how to proceed.

Meanwhile, law firm Lanyon Bowdler, which has acted on behalf of families impacted by the maternity scandal, says it is now looking at 20 new enquiries since the report was leaked.

Further families who claim they were affected have also contacted the Shropshire Star.

The interim report, which comes from an independent inquiry ordered by the Government in 2017, stretches back 40 years and reveals that dozens of babies and mothers are thought to have died or been left disabled due to poor care at the trust, which runs Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Telford’s Princess Royal Hospital.

Miss Jones, who endured a double tragedy when her twin girls Ella and Lola died at 36 weeks' gestation, said she broke down in tears when she saw details of the interim report in the news.

The 33-year-old, who also has two other children, said: "I can't get over any of this. To know this has been going on for 40 years, I feel sick and angry. I want justice for them all.

"Every doctor and midwife who has caused a death needs to be held accountable. They should be held accountable for manslaughter and face charges.

"This has destroyed people's lives.

"I'm in constant contact with Donna Ockenden and I've requested to meet the board looking at the inquiry."

The issues surrounding the deaths of Miss Jones' twins led to SaTH agreeing to an out-of-court settlement.

It also accepted that it needed to change procedures, particularly around CTG monitors – which are used to check on a baby's heartbeat.

It has also emerged that the General Medical Council has asked the NHS to share concerns about any doctors involved in poor care at the trust.

Anthony Omo, general counsel and director of fitness to practice for the GMC, said: "The reports in the media and press this week are shocking and our thoughts are with the families affected.

"We are in contact with the trust and have asked NHS England and NHS Improvement for details of any concerns about individual doctors.

"Where we receive details of any such concerns we will take appropriate action to protect patients and public confidence in doctors.

"All doctors have a responsibility to take action if they are aware that patient safety may be put at risk."

The inquiry, which is being led by maternity expert Donna Ockenden, was launched by former Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt.

It is now looking at more than 270 cases from 1979 to the present day.

The study warns that, even to the present day, lessons are not being learned and staff at the trust are uncommunicative with families.

Paula Clark, interim chief executive at SaTH, has apologised to the families affected and said a lot has already been done to address the issues raised by previous cases, but admitted there is still work to do.