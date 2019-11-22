Regulator asks NHS to share concerns about any doctors Shropshire hospitals trust

It comes after the findings in the leaked report into the inquiry involving Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, which is being led by maternity expert Donna Ockenden and was launched by former Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt in 2017.

The General Medical Council has now requested information from NHS England and NHS Improvement.

Anthony Omo, general counsel and director of fitness to practice for the GMC, said: “The reports in the media and press this week are shocking and our thoughts are with the families affected.

“We are in contact with the trust and have asked NHS England and NHS Improvement for details of any concerns about individual doctors.

“Where we receive details of any such concerns we will take appropriate action to protect patients and public confidence in doctors.

“All doctors have a responsibility to take action if they are aware that patient safety may be put at risk.”