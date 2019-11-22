Commissioners ‘monitoring services’ at Shropshire hospitals

Bosses at Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs) said it was monitoring the quality of services at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), which runs Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

Families with concerns have also been encouraged to come forward.

A spokesman for the CCGs said: “This is obviously a very distressing time for families and whilst we have not seen the interim report, we recognise the issues raised and have been working with SaTH to help them make improvements to all services, including maternity.

"Regular monitoring of quality across maternity and all services at SaTH will continue.

"Whilst we await the findings of the Ockenden Report, we would encourage any family with concerns to raise those with SATH or the CCGs.”