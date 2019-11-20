Ambulance blocked by parked cars

Rule changes on three streets in Hollinswood have been proposed by Telford and Wrekin Council, aimed at reducing congestion there.

Hollinswood and Randlay Parish Council agreed to support the draft proposals, and initial consultation surveys will be sent to residents on Dallamoor, Deercote and Whitworth Drive.

A traffic regulation order could eventually be brought in to enforce the changes.

Parish clerk Katrina Baker said, in addition to the ambulance, refuse collections have also been obstructed on Dallamoor, and a lot of visitors to Telford dodge the area’s parking charges by parking on Deercote and walking less than half a mile to the shopping centre.

Dallamoor currently has double yellow lines – indicating no waiting at any time – near its junction with Dale Acre Way.

The draft plans would see those extended further into the multi-branch close, including around the east border of the play area.

Double-yellow lines are proposed on Deercote around the Dalford Court, Delbury Court and Downton Court junctions, and Whitworth Drive would see double-yellow lines around its junctions with Fairburn Road and Randlay Avenue.

A part-time no-waiting zone would also be introduced around the Brunlees Drive entrance, if the plans are approved in their current form.

Ms Baker told parish councillors: “Over the last four or five months we have had lots of issues on our estates, particularly on Dallamoor, Deercote and Whitworth Drive.

“We had quite a nasty incident on Dallamoor where an ambulance couldn’t get through to help a resident.”

She said drivers were parking on both sides of the street, narrowing the available carriageway.

“Even the binmen haven’t been able to collect the bins on some occasions,” she said.

Regarding Deercote, Ms Baker said: “Our issue there is people visiting the town centre and using that shortcut just because they don’t want to pay the parking charges there.

“The plan here is to restrict parking around the junctions. Parking will still be allowed on other sections of the street because it slows cars down.”

Hollinswood and Randlay parish councillors approved the draft plans and agreed to deliver consultation letters, produced by Telford and Wrekin Council, to the affected streets. A second, legally-required formal consultation would take place before the imposition of a TRO.

Ms Baker added that borough council officers are working to identify problem areas around the borough, in order to direct the newly-recruited civil parking enforcement officers, who are due to receive full fine-issuing powers on January 31 next year.

Chairman Sheenagh Unwin encouraged councillors and the public to report inconsiderate and illegal parking “as much as we can”.