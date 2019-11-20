45 potentially lifesaving results delivered after Newport prostate cancer testing event

Out of 592 men who received test results, 546 had normal results, 14 were given amber warnings and 31 received a letter telling them to get tested as soon as possible.

Prostate cancer affects 45,000 men each year, with about 11,500 dying from it.

Groups around the county hold testing nights each year to help identify those at risk, although there is no national screening programme.

Men who attend are given a simple blood test for their prostate specific antigen levels, or PSA.

Those with an amber test should see their GP in the next three months to get their PSA level retested. In the majority of cases further tests do not detect cancer.

Peter Sterling, of organisers Gnosall & Newport Lions, said: "We would be pleased to be contacted by men who have received red or amber letters in the past to hear about their experiences of treatment.

"It may benefit this group of men to meet and share their stories to build up a base of knowledge and to bust some myths about treatment and side-effects.

"If there is sufficient interest then Lions would be happy to help launch a local self-help support group to meet regularly to provide mutual advice and support."

For more details email pete.sterling58@gmail.com or visit Gnosall & Newport Lions at their next business meeting at 7.30pm on the first Monday of the month at Gnosall Community Fire Station in Wharf Road.

The cost of the evening averages out at about £15 per person.

Gnosall & Newport Lions Club will be having a bucket collection at Waitrose in Newport at the end of November where half of the proceeds will be donated to the Newport Cottage Care X-ray Machine Appeal.