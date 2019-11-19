Dementia cases in Shropshire set to rise by nearly half in next decade, report warns

Commissioned by Alzheimer’s Society from the London School of Economics and Political Science, it predicts that 8,072 people will have dementia in the region by 2030, up from 5,532 in 2019.

In Shropshire, dementia care cost £215 million this year, but it is estimated this will soar to £384 million by 2030.

Alzheimer’s Society says that more than 60 per cent a year of social care costs in England will fall on people with dementia and their families.

The charity says its previous research has shown that someone with dementia will typically have to spend £100,000 on their care, with many selling their homes to pay for it.

Kumbi Mandinyenya, Alzheimer’s Society's area manager for the Midlands Shires, said: “Dementia is heart-breaking for families. It’s not right that those going through it have to battle to get the care they need on top of battling the disease.

“From the working mum struggling to find hundreds of pounds every week to ‘top up’ her mum’s council-funded care home place, to the woman who had to sell her home of 50 years to pay for her husband’s care – families affected by dementia are already at breaking point.

"With costs set to treble in the next two decades, how on earth will they cope?

“The cost of dementia care is too much for an individual to bear. It should be spread between us – just like schools, the NHS and other public services.

"Every party must go into this election with a solid plan to radically reform dementia care. Families in crisis need action, and they need it now.”

Alzheimer’s Society is calling for three commitments from the next government.

The charity wants the government to radically reform dementia care to address the specific needs of people with dementia, ensure that people with dementia can participate in their communities on the same basis as everyone else and close the research funding gap between dementia and other diseases.

Dementia Connect is Alzheimer’s Society’s new pioneering, expert service that aims to transform the lives of all people affected by dementia by providing one contact who can guide people through the complex maze of health and social care services.

Call Dementia Connect on 0333 150 3456 or email dementia.connect@alzheimers.org.uk