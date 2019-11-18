Shropshire's Shirley a ‘go-to person’ for those in her care

Described as the “go-to person” for the six boys aged 16 to 18 at Branas Isaf, based in Corwen, Shirley provides education and therapeutic care.

To give the fun and enjoyable experiences which they may have missed out on she’s been known to dress up in costume for Halloween and Christmas parties at the home and has also masterminded sports days and a project to brighten up the garden.

A senior manager describes her as the “most nurturing” staff member she has ever come across.

It is this dedication to her caring role that has seen 58-year-old Shirley win the Peter Clarke Awards for Promoting Excellence in Services for Children and Young People, sponsored by Care Inn Ltd, in the 2019 Wales Care Awards, organised by Care Forum Wales.

Shirley said: “I was very proud but I believe you are only as good as the team you are part of, so I was accepting it on behalf of myself and them."

Born in Skelmersdale, Lancashire, Shirley went on to hairdressing college in Southport when she left school at the age of 16.

After a time working for someone else she eventually opened her own hairdressing salon in Warrington.

Shirley, who has been married to husband Stephen for 22 years and has three grown-up children, seven grand-daughters and two grandsons, moved with her family to Oswestry in the early 1990s and had a number of jobs in pubs and shops before entering the care sector in 2003.

Nurturing

She worked with young people at various care homes in Shropshire before taking up her present role with Branas Isaf about 18 months ago.

Shirley said: “We aim to promote a feeling of independence in the young people we care for and get them ready to move on to further education, independent living or back to their families.

“I am currently working on a project in the home’s garden in which we’ve created a bug hotel in an unused space and put fairy lights on the back porch.

“It’s all about creating experiences and opportunities the boys might have missed out on along the way.

“We try to make things as homely as possible and give out caring messages and I think I’ve managed to influence practices here.”

In nominating Shirley for the award Branas Isaf’s operations manager Leanne Bennett said: “She is the most nurturing member of staff I have ever come across. She is fun, supportive and a great role model to all staff.”

Mario Kreft, chairman of Care Forum Wales, said the standard of entries was extremely high.

He added: “This awards ceremony is our opportunity to pay tribute and to celebrate the talent and commitment that is improving the quality of life for thousands and thousands of people throughout Wales.

”We take our hats off to them.”