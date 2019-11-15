Shropshire health trust raising awareness of fraud against NHS

The awareness week runs from Sunday to November 23.

It celebrates counter fraud work and raises fraud awareness across all sectors.

Fraud costs the NHS an estimated £1.27 billion a year – that is equivalent to over 56,000 junior doctors or over 40,000 staff nurses.

Fraud is committed by a wide range of people, from NHS staff and the general public, to suppliers and has a big impact on NHS resources and patient care.

Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust (Shropcom) will be supporting the IFAW campaign by arranging information stands on its premises during the week.

The trust wants to raise awareness of fraud in the NHS and give staff and patients an opportunity to raise any concerns they may have.

Terry Feltus, the trust local counter fraud specialist (LCFS), said: “Fraud against the NHS is still something that we need to publicise both internally and externally as it affects all of us.

"Our campaign will raise awareness of the ways in which people commit fraud against the NHS, how we can all work together to mitigate the risks and the work we do to fight economic crime affecting the NHS."

NHS staff can report concerns internally to their appointed LCFSs.

Alternatively, anyone can contact the NHS Counter Fraud Authority (NHSCFA) if they have concerns regarding fraud or other economic crimes.

The NHSCFA can be contacted via their 24-hour, confidential reporting line on 0800 028 40 60 or their website at cfa.nhs.uk