Legal case against Future Fit takes a step forward

It has been confirmed that solicitors have been instructed by a Telford resident to open a case to challenge the plans, potentially through a judicial review.

The solicitors tasked with looking at the case are Irwin Mitchell, who have worked on previous challenges to hospital reconfiguration projects.

Lucy Allan, who is standing for re-election as Telford's MP, helped crowdfund for the money to employ the solicitors.

She said: "I am pleased that there is now an opportunity to hold hospital management to account. These decisions have been made on our behalf, but against the wishes of local people and their representatives. Our needs must be taken into account. It’s vital that NHS funding follows patient need. A £312m reconfiguration of hospital services across the region must benefit Telford too and we have just not had the case made to us by hospital management."

Telford & Wrekin Council has said it is in "contact with solicitors instructed by a resident to look at a judicial review and we propose to work closely with them including sharing relevant documents".

The council has also said it asking the Health Secretary Matt Hancock, if Royal Shrewsbury Hospital could become an A&E Local instead of the county's main A&E.

A spokesman said: "Telford & Wrekin Council has a strong record of holding the NHS to account to ensure that its decisions are legally transparent and in the best interests of residents.

"The council continues to actively explore the best way of protecting local hospital services including a full 24 hour full A&E and a consultant led women and children's unit.

"The Secretary of State’s decision on November 5 has raised a number of further questions which could impact on any judicial review decision and we are seeking further answers from the Secretary of State.

"We want to know if full consideration has been given to whether the A&E Local model now proposed can be extended to ensure that women & children’s unit can remain at PRH and whether or not a local A&E would suffice at the RSH."