Health bosses rubber-stamp plans to close three Telford GP practices

Teldoc, which currently operates nine sites around Telford, is closing Aqueduct Surgery, Highfield Clinic and Lightmoor Health Centre and will also open a 'care navigation centre' to serve the six that remain.

The plan had already been signed off by Telford & Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Group's primary care commissioning committee chairman Peter Eastaugh, accountable officer David Evans and chairman Jo Leahy.

Telford's CCG's governance board ratified the decision when it met on Tuesday.

The plans will lead to Teldoc being able to provide at least 60 extra clinical appointments a day for patients.

The practice, which has more than 45,000 registered patients, says it will also lead to improved access to services and investment in a new 'care navigation centre', as well as improved IT facilities.

The care navigation centre will receive all calls from patients and act as an admin hub.

The plans were unveiled earlier this year.