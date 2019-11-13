Shrewsbury care home comes out of special measures

Lymehurst Rest Home on Ellesmere Road, Shrewsbury had been found to be failing earlier this year and was told urgent measures must be taken.

When inspectors from the Care Quality Commission revisited the 35 bed care home, which caters for people aged 65 and over, in September they found that the management staff had taken steps to improve, although further measures are still required.

In terms of whether the home was safe, inspectors found it was good. At the last inspection this was rated as inadequate but now they reported that people are safe and protected from avoidable harm.

Previously, inspectors found the provider had failed to safeguard people from abuse and the appropriate action had not been taken when staff had raised concerns. This was a breach of regulation 13 but enough improvement had been made at this inspection and the provider was no longer in breach of the regulation.

The service was found to require improvement in terms of being effective and being well-led, although inspectors found that managers and staff were clear about their roles.

Inspectors said in 2018 that the home, which specialises in caring for people with dementia, was not consistently safe, and the kitchen hygiene put people at risk.

A report said that: "People's needs were not always met in a timely manner due to the deployment of staff. Risks associated with staff employed by the service had not been minimised."

People were left for "periods of time" in the communal areas with no staff support or supervision. The service was not consistently caring, and "people were not always treated with dignity and respect", according to the 2018 report.

People were not always receiving personalised care that met their individual needs and the service was not consistently responsive, the report added.

Since the last inspection, when the leadership was rated as inadequate, a new registered manager had been appointed and they were working closely with the provider to ensure risks were managed.

Inspectors found that the service is now caring and people are well-treated and supported and that the residents felt content and secure at the home. They also found that the service responded well to the resident's needs. People received care that was personalised to their needs.

One person told the inspectors: "There is always something going on here and people to talk to and chat with. I enjoy that I am never bored here.

"We do go out and that is nice, and my family also take me out. All in all, our needs are all catered for in my opinion."

The inspectors also saw photographic evidence of a range of activities which people had enjoyed over the past few months and people were clearly enjoying themselves.

Narin Parry, partner at Lymehurst Rest Home said: "The whole team have been working extremely hard and we are really pleased with what they have managed to achieve in such a relatively short space of time.

"We still have numerous improvements planned and will continue to work towards completing these as soon as possible."