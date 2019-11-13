Child patients at Shrewsbury hospital to be given bravery bags containing toys, books and pens

The bags contains items such as toys, books and colouring pens and are being donated to patients at the children’s outpatients department at RSH.

The bags have been created by young people from the National Citizen Services – a programme which aims to teach life skills to 15 and 16 year olds to get them ready for life beyond school.

They decided to raise money for the Dreamcatcher Children charity.

They raised £500 through a charity quiz night and used the money to create the bags.

Wonderful

Dianne Morgan, a healthcare assistant in children’s outpatients, said: “The bags are wonderful and we can’t thank the young people who created them enough.

“Coming into hospital can be daunting for anyone, especially for some of the younger children we see, but hopefully having these small gift bags will put a smile on our patients’ faces.”

Dianne set up Dreamcatcher with her husband more than 20 years ago.

The charity provides memorable experiences for children with life-threatening illnesses who receive treatment at RSH and Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

Dianne said: “Over the years we have given many children some wonderful opportunities including trips to Disneyland Paris, cruises and helicopter rides.

“Every year we also organise a Santa Special train ride near Welshpool with an average of 200-300 children and their families taking part.”