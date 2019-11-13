Broseley carers respite centre given £10,000 from National Lottery

The Wyldwoods centre, based at Dean Corner Paddock, will use the cash to run crafting, therapeutic and learning activities for unpaid carers and to provide further support sessions.

Steph Brett, founder of Wyldwoods says: “We’re delighted that The National Lottery Community Fund has recognised our work in this way. Now, thanks to National Lottery players we will be able to press on with our plans to broaden the range of opportunities available to unpaid carers who currently have very few opportunities available to them to provide them with much needed time to be themselves, learn really exciting creative arts and crafts, share meaningful time with others with similar experiences and challenges.

"This is important because it helps to build relationships with others facing similar challenges and to create their own supportive circles of friends and peers.”

The group has been running since 2007 and is staffed by one full time, two part time and six volunteers. Activities are provided throughout three sessions a week. They include painting, cooking and gentle exercise classes, which are currently being provided for adults with additional needs.

JO Jukes, creative arts practitioner says: “I am delighted to be able to share my creative practice with such a lovely group of very deserving individuals. It’s so tough for unpaid carers, they deserve a break!”

The National Lottery Community Fund, which distributes money raised by National Lottery players for good causes and is the largest community funder in the UK, will help the group provide more and better workshops and provide for 40 people instead of the current 10.

At the same time, the group will be able to press on with plans to introduce support sessions for the participants to set up their own constituted groups. These will help them to build relationships with others experiencing the same challenges and hopefully enable them to develop their own support network and attract funding in the future.

Some of the carers who use the services at the centre shared their thoughts on Wyldwoods.

Terry Snailham, full time carer for his wife Ali said: “I really look forward to my creative days at Wyldwoods. I feel like my sanity is restored for a while."

Amanda Haynes said: "Lovely to be back at Wyldwoods, magical and relaxing place to be."

Tina Lowe said: "My Wyldwoods days are the best days of the week. It’s tough looking after my gorgeous little boy but his many disabilities make life tough for us both."

Jan Jenkins said: "Carers days make me feel free if only for a short time. It's so isolating being a full-time carer."

Marina Shah and her daughter Jess attend the sessions.

Marina said: "It’s amazing to be able to share a day with my daughter who helps me with the care of her younger sister. It’s so amazing and enjoyable at Wyldwoods. I love meeting other carers as it can be so isolating raising disabled children."