Hospital workers hope to become first Strictly Shropshire champions

Professor Tracey Willis, consultant paediatric neurologist at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH); and Karen Price, Midland Centre for Spinal Injuries (MCSI) outpatient receptionist; have thrown their hats in the ring to take part in the inaugural Strictly Shropshire dance competition, in a bid to raise funds for Hope House Children's Hospice.

The pair are two of 12 beginner dancers, who are currently in training, undertaking dance lessons ahead of the competition, which is taking place at the Lion Quays Hotel in Oswestry on Friday, November 22.

Karen will be dancing the Paso Doble, with professional dancer Ross Millar, while Tracey will be dancing the Charleston with her husband, Derek Willis.

A ballet dancer as a child and with one dance lesson prior to training for the competition under her belt, which she won in a raffle – Tracey says she’s looking forward to the challenge, particularly as it’s in aid of Hope House.

She said: “I’ve enjoyed our training so far but it has been challenging, particularly as I’m not dancing with a professional. Neither myself, nor Derek have any real dance experience but the Charleston is a fun dance to learn, it’s all about the slapstick comedy, so it’ll certainly be entertaining.

“I decided to sign up for the competition because not only did I know I would have good fun learning a new skill – it was the fact that the competition is taking place in aid of Hope House.

“Hope House is a truly fantastic cause. Many of our patients and their families use their services, which is why it felt right for us to try our hand at the competition.

“Fingers crossed we’re alright on the night.”

A dancing novice before the training for the competition got under way, Karen said it’s been “a learning curve”.

She said: “Training has been good fun so far, and the support I’ve already received in terms of fundraising from friends, family, colleagues and patients has been absolutely amazing, I’ve been very fortunate.

“I had my reservations about doing the Paso but with Ross’ expert tuition, it’s looking good.

“I am extremely nervous ahead of the competition but what will be will be. It’s all for a good cause after all.”

People can sponsor Tracey at justgiving.com/fundraising/tracey-willis5 and Karen at justgiving.com/fundraising/karen-price26