Former patient raises £2,000 for Shropshire hospital fund to say thank you

Jenna Tarry completed her treatment for Hodgkin Lymphoma in July and wanted to raise money for the haematology unit at RSH to thank staff for the care she received.

Together with her boss, Justine Vaughan at Shrewsbury’s Triangle HR, Jenna organised a ‘charity posh frock night’ where clients and guests were invited to donate occasion wear and accessories to be sold on the night.

The proceeds of the event – £2,000 – were presented by Jenna and Justine to SaTH Charity’s Shropshire Blood Trust Fund earlier this week.

Jenna said: “Thank you so much to Dr Cherian and the rest of the team at the haematology unit at RSH for their kind and personable treatment – I was always made to feel well looked after during my time at the hospital.

“Huge thanks must also go to Justine and the rest of my colleagues at Triangle HR and our wonderful clients for all the support they have given me.”

Linda Morgan, haematology day unit manager at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital Trust (SaTH), which runs RSH and The Princess Royal Hospital in Telford, said: “We are very grateful for the generous donation made by Jenna, Justine and the staff and clients of Triangle HR.

"Contributions like this make a huge difference to the care we can offer our patients.”

SaTH Charity is a registered charity that makes a real difference to patients, affected friends and family, and members of staff.

Most of the trust’s wards, departments and community healthcare services have dedicated funds within the charity, which means people can support the specific areas of SaTH that are closest to their hearts.

SaTH Charity enables the trust to purchase state-of-the-art medical equipment, as well as enhancing and improving patient experience and comfort.

In addition, funds raised provide additional training for staff and fund medical research programmes.