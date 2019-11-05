Time capsules planted at Shropshire hospitals

The hospital at night team has been marking its special milestone throughout the month in a number of different ways, including planting the capsules at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford and Royal Shrewsbury Hospital. The capsules contain the team’s philosophy, logo, a survival tips letter for new staff, a trust values pin badge and a team picture.

Clare Walsgrove, hospital at night matron at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), which runs both hospitals, and her team were joined by Dr Arne Rose, medical director, and Barbara Beal, director of nursing, for the plantings.

Clare said: “We wanted to do something special to celebrate our 10th anniversary and as a team we decided that it would be great idea to plant the capsules which contain everything that is important to us.”

To mark the spots where the capsules are buried, two rose bushes named hospital at night were planted.