NHS trusts given £1.1m to move to digital prescribing systems

Midlands Partnership NHS Foundation Trust has been given £380,000 while Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust will benefit from a £790,000 investment.

It will mean the trusts will be able to use digital prescribing systems, which will replace outdated paper systems.

The move is expected to improve patient safety and reduce errors.

The funding for the next year is the second wave from a £78 million pot to improve patient care by speeding up the implementation of electronic prescribing systems across the NHS over three years.

Last year 13 other trusts received a share of £16 million.

Minister for Health Edward Argar said: “Electronic prescriptions in our hospitals will not only do away with old fashioned paper prescriptions but can help prevent avoidable and potentially catastrophic medication errors.

“As part of our Long-Term Plan for the NHS we’re committed to giving our hardworking staff access to modern systems which save them valuable time and makes every penny of taxpayers’ money count.

“Following the previous funding announcement, I’m delighted to confirm the funding allocations for these 25 trusts as part of our mission to upgrade NHS hospitals with modern technology so patients get the best and safest care possible”

The successful 25 trusts span acute, mental health and community services.

The funding will support them to fulfil the NHS Long Term Plan commitment to implement electronic prescribing systems across all providers.

The roll-out of these systems is expected to help build a more efficient healthcare system by freeing up clinicians’ time and digitising outdated practices.

Matthew Gould, chief executive of NHSX, a new unit driving forward the digital transformation of health and social care, said: “Switching from paper prescriptions to digital in our hospitals will make mistakes less likely, free up staff time and ultimately improve patients’ care and health.

“This is part of the NHS Long Term Plan to support health service organisations to use digital technology to improve the care they can give patients, and allow staff to focus on delivering care, rather than on time-consuming processes.”

MPFT provides physical and mental health, learning disabilities and adult social care services.

Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust provides community-based health services for adults and children in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, and some services in surrounding areas.

These range from district nursing and health visiting to running four community hospitals.