Inspectors request immediate action at Shrewsbury mental health ward

The Redwoods Centre, on Somerby Drive, near the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, has seven wards, three of which were assessed by the Care Quality Commission under the 1983 Mental Health Act.

A report to the board of the Midlands Partnership Foundation Trust (MPFT), which runs the 101-bed inpatient facility, requested that “immediate action” be completed in one ward, with action plans drawn up for two more.

The CQC acknowledged also improvements in all areas, and noted positive feedback about staff from patients and visitors.

The report authors said CQC representatives made the unannounced visits in September. At the Holly Ward, “immediate action was completed in response to an issue raised”, they stated.

At the Oak Ward and the Pine Ward, the authors say, “a report was received and an action plan is being developed to return to the CQC by November 8”.

The Holly and Oak wards handle older adults, while the Pine ward is for acute adult mental health cases.

Radford House, in Stafford, a forensic facility, which is also run by the MPFT, was also sent a report and asked to compile an action plan.

The report authors said the CQC, in all cases, “acknowledged improvements made following previous inspections to the ward”.

The report adds: “Overall, the level of service-user involvement and engagement is noted as good. Feedback from service users about staff has been very positive.”

The trust assurance report was written by risk management head Duncan Kett, quality improvement academy head Katy Morris, and Sara Reeve, deputy director for quality and clinical performance, will be discussed by the Midlands Partnership NHS Foundation Trust board when it meets in Stafford on Thursday, October 31.