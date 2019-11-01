Future Fit: Telford hospital debate secured in Parliament as legal fundraising tops £1,100

Telford MP Lucy Allan said it was a chance to put many of the town's concerns on the record.

Her comments come as her crowdfunding campaign to help mount a legal challenge against the controversial Future Fit plans tops £1,100.

See also:

Future Fit would see Shropshire's main emergency centre based in Shrewsbury and an 'A&E Local' in Telford.

What services an A&E Local will offer has not yet been confirmed, although health bosses in the county have said the service will only be available for 'core hours'.

Ms Allan said the debate in Parliament, which will go ahead on Tuesday, will mean the issues Telford's 'vital services' face will have to be listened to.

"This is a chance to put many of our concerns on record but also to talk about this campaign and draw attention the reasons why we are having to do this," Ms Allan said.

Advertising

"As the MP I have been raising Princess Royal in Parliament repeatedly. There have been debates, Health questions and PMQs going back to my first days in Parliament.

"In the years that followed I would make my way to Shrewsbury on a regular basis to make the case for Telford to the management making these decisions. They took no notice. I would get drowned out and talked over by my male colleagues MPs for Wales and Shropshire whose constituents stood to benefit.

"So this time, on Tuesday. they will have to listen."

It comes as about 70 people have pledged to support Ms Allan's fundraising campaign.

Advertising

Just a few days after it was launched, the campaign has raised £1,130.

A message posted on the fundraising page says: "If NHS management get their way, in 10 years time Telford will have a population of 202,000 people, but no A&E and no Women & Children's Centre.

"We cannot let this happen."

Pledges can be made at crowdjustice.com/case/save-telfords-hospital-services-stop-future-fit