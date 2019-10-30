Rainbow badge launched at Shropshire hospitals to promote inclusivity

Originating at London’s Evelina Children's Hospital, the badge aims to make a positive difference by promoting a message of inclusion.

It is intended to be a simple visual symbol identifying its wearer as someone who an LGBT+ person can feel comfortable talking to about issues relating to sexuality or gender identity.

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, which runs Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford, has secured an initial 500 badges which staff can apply for and received more than 200 applications before the scheme had formally launched.

Mary Beales, head of education at SaTH, said: “We are committed to providing an environment in our hospitals that is open, tolerant and inclusive for our LGBT+ staff, patients and volunteers, reducing barriers and inequalities thereby improving the care we provide.”

“A recent Stonewall survey estimates that one in five LGBT+ people are not out to any healthcare professional about their sexual orientation when seeking general medical care, and one in seven LGBT+ people have avoided treatment for fear of discrimination.

“By choosing to wear the NHS rainbow badge, staff are sending a message that people can approach and talk to them.

"That doesn’t mean we will have the answers to their issues and concerns, but shows that we’re there to listen and will know how to signpost to the nearest support.”

Other staff at SaTH have also welcomed the initiative.

Ruth Smith, lead for patient experience at RSH, said: "We have a duty to demonstrate a positive message of inclusion as nobody should be afraid to be themselves.

"It is important that we are non-judgemental and inclusive to support patients and staff to improve their experience within SaTH.

"Wearing the badge is a visible way of demonstrating a commitment to reducing barriers and inequalities thereby improving the care we provide."

Nicola Taylor, fertility nurse manager, said: "In the fertility unit we meet many people from the LGBT+ community and I would like our patients to feel reassured that staff members will treat them with respect and inclusion and if they would like to talk to us about their sexuality or gender the badge may confirm they will be able to do this."

Kevin Tanner, founder of Telford LGBT+, said he was pleased to see this initiative from SaTH.

He added: "Anything that helps the LGBT+ community in a clinical environment is very important as it can enable them to feel more comfortable in what can often feel like a daunting situation.”

It was also announced earlier this month that SaTH is looking for members of the public to join staff on a new equality, diversity and inclusivity sub-committee aimed at improving experience for patients, regardless of age, disability, gender reassignment, race, religion or belief, sex, sexual orientation, marriage or civil partnership status, or pregnancy or maternity.