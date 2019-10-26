Men urged to get tested for prostate cancer at Telford event

At risk men will be able to take a quick blood test which will determine their risk of prostate cancer.

Donnington and Muxton Parish Council will be joining forces with Shropshire Prostate Cancer Support Group to host the evening, which will take place on Monday at Turreff Hall, in Turreff Avenue, Donnington, between 5pm and 8pm.

The PSA tests check for levels of prostate specific antigen protein in the blood. High levels can mean that something is wrong.

When detected early, the survival rate is close to 100 per cent after five years, however if detected late it drops to 28 per cent. The PSA test is the best way to detect prostate cancer early.

For those that cannot make it to Donnington, a similar event will be held in Castle Hall, Bridgnorth on October 31.