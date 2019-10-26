Investigation launched into patient's death at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), which runs the hospital, says it is carrying out a full investigation into the 'sad and tragic matter'.

The full details have not been revealed, but it is thought to have happened last week.

SaTH says it is working with other authorities and cannot comment further until inquiries have concluded.

Dr Edwin Borman, director for clinical effectiveness at the trust, said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the patient at this extremely difficult time.

“A full investigation is being carried out into this sad and tragic matter.

"We are working with the coroner and other relevant authorities as part of the investigation into the death and, understandably, are unable to comment further until inquiries have concluded.”

The Care Quality Commission said it had been made aware of the patient's death and is awaiting the outcome of the trust’s investigation.