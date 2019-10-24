Spencer sports pink beard for charity in mother-in-law's memory

Spencer Cameron-Waller, who works at McCarthy Distribution on Wrexham Industrial Estate, also donned a pink hi-vis jacket and T-shirt for Breast Cancer Now as part of the charity's Wear It Pink day.

The 47-year-old, who is a former infantry soldier with the Territorial Army, was keen to support the charity following the death of his mother-in-law Joan Evans, who died aged 62 after a two-year battle with the disease.

He thanked his colleagues for digging deep to help him as well as McCarthy Distribution, where he has worked for eight years, which relaxed its uniform policy especially for him.

He said: "Everyone was shocked because they weren't expecting to see me turn up with a dusty pink glittery beard! No one knew I was going to do that.

"I had to turn my beard pink because I've got more hair on my face than I do on my head! We have set clothing that we have to wear so I had to tell them about the pink hi-vis and they were great in making an exception for me."

Shock

Mike McCarthy, Managing Director of McCarthy Distribution, said: "It came as bit of a shock to us all when Spencer turned up to work with a bright pink beard but he's brightened up everyone's day.

"His pink attire may not be our usual uniform colour of choice but we think it's a great way of raising awareness of breast cancer and we're really proud of his fundraising efforts.

Advertising

Spencer has previously taken part in Movember and Brave The Shave for Macmillan Cancer Support raising hundreds of pounds.

"It was a very hard time for my wife and the family when Joan was diagnosed with breast cancer.

"I was in Basra in Iraq at the time serving as an infantry soldier with the Territorial Army so it was very difficult."

"It's the worst feeling in the world to lose a loved one and that's why I want to support charities to help them find a cure.

"I think it's also important to be aware of the amount of men who develop breast cancer. It never occurred to me that men could get it so it's good to raise awareness of that."