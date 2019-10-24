Menu

Pop-up discussion in Ludlow over health plans

By Lisa O'Brien | Ludlow | Health | Published:

Health bosses will be talking about their plans to shake-up healthcare services during a pop-up event today.

The event will be held in Ludlow Community Hospital, from 10am to noon.

Representatives from Shropshire Clinical Commissioning Group will be listening to people’s views on local services and talking about developments as part of the Shropshire care closer to home programme.

It aims to address an ‘unhealthy dependence’ on hospitals and improve health outcomes for people aged 65 and over with multiple long-term health conditions.

The model includes a hospital at home service, a health crisis response team and ‘step-up’ beds. The event is the latest in a series of engagement events., based on the national campaign ‘What Matters to You’ run by NHS England.

Health News Ludlow South Shropshire
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien
Senior Reporter - @lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

