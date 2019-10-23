Telford health watchdog to stage public meeting

Healthwatch Telford & Wrekin is an independent consumer champion for health and social care in the borough.

It has a team working in the community gaining knowledge from the public by listening to their views and experiences about services and what they feel could be improved.

The group will hold a public meeting on November 12, from 6pm to 8pm, at Donnington Community Hub, in St Matthews Road, Donnington, Telford.

People are invited to share their views on health and social care services.

There will be two guest speakers from the Telford and Wrekin Public Health and Health Improvement, and Sustainability Transformation Partnerships (Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin) regarding the NHS Long-Term Plan.

Encourage

Paul Shirley, general manager said: “We would welcome any resident of Telford and Wrekin to come along and encourage people to have their say on health and social care services.”

Barry Parnaby, interim chair, said: “Healthwatch Telford and Wrekin relies on volunteers and we are currently looking for new volunteers to help with our engagement and enter and view programmes.

Advertising

“We are also looking for two directors who have a clinical background.

“If you are interested to find out more then please come along.”

Anyone interested in attending can register by emailing admin@healthwatchtelfordandwrekin.co.uk or call 01952 739540.