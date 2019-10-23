Health Secretary announces £1.6m loan for hospital upgrades in Shropshire

Matt Hancock has approved £184 million of capital loan funding, which will be shared between 13 NHS trusts and used for modernising equipment, refurbishing wards and ensuring the safety of buildings.

He says the money will go towards some of the most urgent hospital upgrades to protect vital frontline patient care.

It comes after Mr Hancock allowed the £312m Future Fit plans to go ahead earlier this month, following a formal challenge by Telford & Wrekin Council.

Shropshire's emergency centre is to be based in Shrewsbury in the future, with Princess Royal Hospital in Telford taking over responsibility for planned care.

In his decision, Mr Hancock asked NHS England to see if the urgent care centre planned to replace PRH's full 24/7 A&E can be delivered through an 'A&E Local'.

But it is not yet known what this will involve, with many campaigners fearing it will still lead to a downgrade of services.

While the minister waits for NHS bosses to report back, his latest announcement will see Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), which runs both hospitals, receive £1,622,000 of the loan funding on offer.

He says the loans will be vital in supporting hospital staff to provide the best quality care and reduce any safety or infrastructure risks.

It follows the approval of more than £70m in loans for NHS trusts by the Health Secretary in September.

Loans are issued at National Loan Fund rates, which means the cost is equivalent to the government’s cost of borrowing.

Mr Hancock, who visited the PRH in March, said: “These loans will make sure hospitals continue to deliver vital services to patients in buildings that are safe and have the right equipment to deliver world-class care.

“Since July, we have injected £4.8 billion capital funding into the NHS – helping refurbish hospital wards, replace old medical equipment and maintain NHS buildings.”

It comes after SaTH announced in May that it would be investing £32m in recruiting staff and improving ageing estates.