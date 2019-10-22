Shrewsbury nursing home praised for caring and well-led service

Inspectors from the Care Quality Commission visited the Mount House & Severn View home last month and rated the home, run by Barchester Healthcare, as “Good” overall.

Inspectors said that people at the home, which provides nursing and personal care for people, some of whom are suffering from dementia, received 'help and support from a kind and compassionate staff team with whom they had developed positive relationships'.

They added: “People received safe support with their medicines by trained and competent staff members. People were supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives and staff supported them in the least restrictive way possible and in their best interests; the policies and systems at The Mount & Severn View supported this practice.”

In celebration of the rating and to thank each member of the team for their contributions to the home, each team member was presented with £100 gift voucher in appreciation of their hard work.

Claire Cowper, General Manager at the Mount House & Severn View said: “We are delighted that our home was rated ‘Good’ overall following the CQC’s most recent inspection. The team at the Mount House & Severn View always strive to provide the best possible quality care for everyone who lives at the home.”