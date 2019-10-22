Former Telford bank could become dental practice under plans

Woodhouse Dental Practice from Telford is asking Telford & Wrekin Council for permission to convert the former Lloyds TSB in Donnington into a dental practice.

The application for the Wrekin Drive site has been submitted by the firm to the council's planning department.

It seeks permission for change of use from a bank to a dental practice.

The practice would employ seven full time members of staff and three part time workers according to the application.

In the description of the work planned the application states: "Conversion of vacant bank into a three surgery modern dental practice.

"The majority of the work will be internal and will involve removal of existing walls and the erection of new stud walls to suit, new flooring throughout, dental specific M&E services. Existing windows to be replaced with new where applicable. New parking layout to accommodate patients and staff."

The application says the practice would be open from 8am to 5pm Monday to Friday.